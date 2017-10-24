AINA TIR-FAX, October 24, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Llalla: We will follow the necessary steps for Tahiri case
- Basha appeals to EU and USA: Please stop Rama pressure to the justice system
- Opposition action: Boycott, protest and change of the constitution
- Çuçi: Prosecution should carry out its work, but no arrest of Tahiri
- Xhafaj in Trieste–Regional police cooperation center against organized crime
- Dashamir Shehi: Rama found between pressures
- Cako, “Fight against organized crime”, one of the priorities of the Albanian government, intensified cooperation with USA
ECONOMY
- Rama visit in the United Arab Emirates: I invite UAE entrepreneurs to invest in Albania
- Rama in Unite Arab Emirates discusses the establishment of an airline between both countries
- Trade exchange in Durres port, Italy and Greece at the top of the list
- Scary figures, WB: 180000 people live with only 3 dollars a day
- 9 months analyses: Kosovars abandon Albanian for tourism, replaced by Polish and Italians
CHRONICLE
- Turkish man seized at Korçë border, 6 Afghani hidden in the truck
- Lezha, man declared wanted caught in possession of weapons and munitions
- Car crashes 70 year old man by causing his death
- Two houses robbed in Vlora
- Trial on Shullazi postponed, prosecutors are absent
- DIA-DEZ scandal, Kastriot Islamaj: Process to reopen, I have dozens of other proofs
- Accident in Tirana-Durres highway: Car crashes pedestrians
- 1 million euro of marijuana seized in Italy
SOCIETY
- Six pupils intoxicated after consuming pie
- Tropoja honors AzemHajdari with a statue
- Saranda, 4 months old baby arrives dead in hospital
CULTURE
- Lezhë, 146th anniversary of Gjergj Fishta birth commemorated
- Manzaku presents the students` guide, we are working for the City Card and cheaper prizes