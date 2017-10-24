AINA TIR-FAX, October 24, 2017

Posted on October 24, 2017 by TirFax

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Llalla: We will follow the necessary steps for Tahiri case
  • Basha appeals to EU and USA: Please stop Rama pressure to the justice system
  • Opposition action: Boycott, protest and change of the constitution
  • Çuçi: Prosecution should carry out its work, but no arrest of Tahiri
  • Xhafaj in Trieste–Regional police cooperation center against organized crime
  • Dashamir Shehi: Rama found between pressures
  • Cako, “Fight against organized crime”, one of the priorities of the Albanian government, intensified cooperation with USA

ECONOMY

  • Rama visit in the United Arab Emirates: I invite UAE entrepreneurs to invest in Albania
  • Rama in Unite Arab Emirates discusses the establishment of an airline between both countries
  • Trade exchange in Durres port, Italy and Greece at the top of the list
  • Scary figures, WB: 180000 people live with only 3 dollars a day
  • 9 months analyses: Kosovars abandon Albanian for tourism, replaced by Polish and Italians

CHRONICLE

  • Turkish man seized at Korçë border, 6 Afghani hidden in the truck
  • Lezha, man declared wanted caught in possession of weapons and munitions
  • Car crashes 70 year old man by causing his death
  • Two houses robbed in Vlora
  • Trial on Shullazi postponed, prosecutors are absent
  • DIA-DEZ scandal, Kastriot Islamaj: Process to reopen, I have dozens of other proofs
  • Accident in Tirana-Durres highway: Car crashes pedestrians
  • 1 million euro of marijuana seized in Italy

SOCIETY

  • Six pupils intoxicated after consuming pie
  • Tropoja honors AzemHajdari with a statue
  • Saranda, 4 months old baby arrives dead in hospital

CULTURE

  • Lezhë, 146th anniversary of Gjergj Fishta birth commemorated
  • Manzaku presents the students` guide, we are working for the City Card and cheaper prizes

About TirFax

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996. It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania. We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance. After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012?, ?EXCELENCE?, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media. Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media. Zenel CELIKU General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.
