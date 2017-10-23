AINA TIR-FAX, October 23, 2017

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Basha appeals to EU and USA: Please stop Rama pressure to the justice system
  • Tahiri out of the SP group till the end of investigation
  • Prosecution included in poilitical debate with Rama: You cannot intimidate us
  • SMI: Rama totally involved in criminal affairs
  • Monika Kryemadhi: Rama attacked the only institution that sheds light to his links with crime
  • Buquicchio: Corruption in Albania in alarming level
  • DP boycotts commissions till Wednesday
  • Duka: It doesn`t matter if it was Tahiri or Rama, the government allowed the cultivation of cannabis
  • Alizoti: Tahiri is the victim, internationals must immediately intervene
  • Basha: Rama is violating the law to protect Tahiri
  • Luan Rama: National Front against drugs, boycott to commissions

ECONOMY

  • Fraud through cybercrime, be careful with bank accounts data
  • Peleshi: Vessels to be excluded from VAT
  • Fund for former-proprietors, MFE: 200 million ALL more for the upcoming year
  • Investments and loans–Government foresees to borrow more in the internal market
  • Kalemaj: Only this year in August there was an evaluation of Euro, which hadn`t occurred in 27 years
  • Economy capacities: BoA: Industry over the historical average

CHRONICLE

  • Saranda, boy stabs mate in the classroom
  • Tractor capsizes, driver dies
  • Car burnt out in Vlora, no arrests
  • Assassination inside prison, Prosecution annuls Kolaveri alibi
  • Accident in Lezha, 58 year old dies
  • Cannabis women, 9 females caught in Rinas

SOCIETY

  • Miredita youngsters letter to the Municipality for the improvement of their living conditions
  • Floods in some neighborhoods in Tirana after the rainfalls
  • Ambulance in SheVlash in miserable conditions

 

