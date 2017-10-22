AINA TIR-FAX, October 21, 2017

Posted on October 22, 2017

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Fight against cannabis and crime, Rama: FBI to conduct the police vetting
  • Basha: Rama guarantee to criminals, he is sacrificing integration
  • Prosecution reacts: “Secrets” have been published on Tahiri
  • Xhafaj confesses to police staff: My only ambition is fighting cannabis once and for all
  • Noka: Rama was secured that Tahiri won`t speak
  • Two reports on “Tahiri” to be concluded on Monday afternoon
  • Alibeaj: Rama let Tahiri hide his evidence all this time

ECONOMY

  • Fier, 100 million euro project of Azotik to be completed within a year
  • Albania is drying, 20% water less
  • Minister of Finance and Economy Arben Ahmetaj visited the new factory of Confections Meko 98
  • Government doubles funds for streets

CHRONICLE

  • Habilajt, Prosecution: Investigations started a year ago, but there was no evidence
  • Korce, 5 kg of cannabis found under the bridge
  • Drug sequestered in the tunnel, 7 people arrested
  • The Albanian currier of 10 tons of drugs sequestered in Ferrara identified
  • 3 Albanians that used to supply London with cocaine imprisoned
  • 7 people arrested in Tirana for cannabis cultivation
  • 37 year old man arrested in Shijak in possession of gun and munitions

SOCIETY

  • Peleshi and Donald Lu present at the activity “Day of America” in Korca
  • Tirana municipality plants 500 trees at “Liqeni i Thate”
  • Albania the last in the region for the internet speed
  • Kukes residents steel wait for certificates, no electronic system adopted yet

WEATHER

  • Monday brings rain and snow

About TirFax

