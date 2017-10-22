AINA TIR-FAX, October 21, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Fight against cannabis and crime, Rama: FBI to conduct the police vetting
- Basha: Rama guarantee to criminals, he is sacrificing integration
- Prosecution reacts: “Secrets” have been published on Tahiri
- Xhafaj confesses to police staff: My only ambition is fighting cannabis once and for all
- Noka: Rama was secured that Tahiri won`t speak
- Two reports on “Tahiri” to be concluded on Monday afternoon
- Alibeaj: Rama let Tahiri hide his evidence all this time
ECONOMY
- Fier, 100 million euro project of Azotik to be completed within a year
- Albania is drying, 20% water less
- Minister of Finance and Economy Arben Ahmetaj visited the new factory of Confections Meko 98
- Government doubles funds for streets
CHRONICLE
- Habilajt, Prosecution: Investigations started a year ago, but there was no evidence
- Korce, 5 kg of cannabis found under the bridge
- Drug sequestered in the tunnel, 7 people arrested
- The Albanian currier of 10 tons of drugs sequestered in Ferrara identified
- 3 Albanians that used to supply London with cocaine imprisoned
- 7 people arrested in Tirana for cannabis cultivation
- 37 year old man arrested in Shijak in possession of gun and munitions
SOCIETY
- Peleshi and Donald Lu present at the activity “Day of America” in Korca
- Tirana municipality plants 500 trees at “Liqeni i Thate”
- Albania the last in the region for the internet speed
- Kukes residents steel wait for certificates, no electronic system adopted yet
WEATHER
- Monday brings rain and snow