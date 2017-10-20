AINA TIR-FAX, October 20, 2017

Posted on October 20, 2017 by TirFax

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Xhafaj protects Tahiri: Prosecution segments are being politically used
  • Llalla responds to Xhafaj: We are performing our duty
  • Basha: Xhafaj, Rama tool to put pressure on Prosecution
  • Buquicchio: The new justice institutions must be functional as soon as possible
  • Donald Lu and RomanaVlahutin meet Xhafaj
  • Rama: Constitutional Court unbiased
  • Kryemadhi: Rama must quit attacks to justice system
  • Tahiri Immunity, Mandate Council gathered 
  • Council of Mandates-Tahiri faced with prosecution
  • Prosecution discloses secrete evidence on Tahiri case in the Council of Immunity 
  • Shkodër – Tahiri Case, Hungarian ambassador: We don`t offer solutions, we monitor
  • Decision on immunity to be determined on Saturday for Tahiri
  • Hundreds of Tahiri supporters gathered in front of the parliament

ECONOMY

  • Kukes, 55 million ALL invested for the functionally of the irrigation system
  • Interconnection with Macedonia, government a guarantee for OST
  • Concessions, IMF demands transparency from government

CHRONICLE

  • Domicile arrest for the man declared wanted by the Italian Justice
  • Motorboat with 1,5 tons of hashish seized, two motor-boat riders arrested
  • Clashes with gunfire in Elbasan
  • Accusations of Athens for “minorities”, Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacts: Provoking language and unprecedented intervention

SOCIETY

  • New dentists to take care of children teeth in kindergartens
  • Berat, Osum “polluter” revealed
  • Kuçova–NFA blocks butcheries, traders: We haven`t worked since a week

CULTURE

  • Rama: “Wisdom today and forever”, exhibition of the Kosovar photographer Lala Meredith Vula

 

About TirFax

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996. It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania. We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance. After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012?, ?EXCELENCE?, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media. Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media. Zenel CELIKU General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.
This entry was posted in Headline News. Bookmark the permalink.