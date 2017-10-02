AINA TIR-FAX, October 2, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Basha: Albanian towards the abyss, DP, political action against crime
- Donald Lu: The big fishes are uncatchable: There are four clans in Albania
- Meta receives the head of Bulgarian Audit, CvetanCvetkov
- Xhafaj, sends message of appreciation and encouragement for the State Police
- Law on Minorities discussed in the commission, Bulgarian embassy intervenes
- SMI, Vasili: Decisions to be revoked, otherwise there is no efficiency in the process
- Luan Rama: 97 million ALL per month for the non-functional radars
- DP letter to ambassadors: The government is undermining the vetting process
- HCJ gathered, steps on the assessment of the judges defined
- 20 years of magistrate, EU: Support for the Justice institutions
- Wilton: Justice Reform to be trusted by the people themselves
- Head of the Albanian State PoliceHakiÇako in Pekinat the Interpol Assembly
ECONOMY
- Transofrmation of Libohova, project for the promenade, facades and sewage system
- Arber road, MIE starts the examination of offers
- Investments lower than planned due to the limitation of procurement
CHRONICLE
- 712 kg of cannabis seized in Otranto, 3 Albanian motorbike riders arrested
- Man handcuffed by Italian justice for trafficking 60 kg of heroine
- Assassination in Vlora, police focused on revenge tracks
- Flase alarm in Tirana for robbery
- Man found hanged at the artificial lake
EDUCATION
- Gjirokaster-Pekin, agreement between universities
SOCIETY
- Action starts on the cleaning of the national road axes
- AF build complete the construction of the Arrez bridge in Devoll