AINA TIR-FAX, October 2, 2017

Posted on October 2, 2017 by TirFax

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Basha: Albanian towards the abyss, DP, political action against crime
  • Donald Lu: The big fishes are uncatchable: There are four clans in Albania
  • Meta receives the head of Bulgarian Audit, CvetanCvetkov
  • Xhafaj, sends message of appreciation and encouragement for the State Police
  • Law on Minorities discussed in the commission, Bulgarian embassy intervenes
  • SMI, Vasili: Decisions to be revoked, otherwise there is no efficiency in the process
  • Luan Rama: 97 million ALL per month for the non-functional radars
  • DP letter to ambassadors: The government is undermining the vetting process
  • HCJ gathered, steps on the assessment of the judges defined
  • 20 years of magistrate, EU: Support for the Justice institutions
  • Wilton: Justice Reform to be trusted by the people themselves
  • Head of the Albanian State PoliceHakiÇako in Pekinat the Interpol Assembly

ECONOMY

  • Transofrmation of Libohova, project for the promenade, facades and sewage system
  • Arber road, MIE starts the examination of offers
  • Investments lower than planned due to the limitation of procurement

CHRONICLE

  • 712 kg of cannabis seized in Otranto, 3 Albanian motorbike riders arrested
  • Man handcuffed by Italian justice for trafficking 60 kg of heroine
  • Assassination in Vlora, police focused on revenge tracks
  • Flase alarm in Tirana for robbery
  • Man found hanged at the artificial lake

EDUCATION

  • Gjirokaster-Pekin, agreement between universities

SOCIETY

  • Action starts on the cleaning of the national road axes
  • AF build complete the construction of the Arrez bridge in Devoll

 

About TirFax

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996. It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania. We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance. After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012?, ?EXCELENCE?, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media. Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media. Zenel CELIKU General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.
This entry was posted in Headline News. Bookmark the permalink.