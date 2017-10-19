AINA TIR-FAX, October 18, 2017

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Habilajt dossier to be handled by the Italian justice
  • Opposition table gathered
  • Basha: We don`t want a government linked to Mafia, Rama must resign
  • Meta: the country should cope first with poverty alleviation in order to secure the guaranteeing of the social rights
  • Drug trafficking, Kryemadhi: Meta responsible as much as Rama
  • Visit in Skopje, Rama: Great regional agreements

ECONOMY

  • Basha meeting with small business in Kavaja
  • Fund for banks created in situation of crises
  • Strike in Greek customs, only pedestrian travelers to cross the border on Thursday
  • Ahmetaj: We will formalize economy and increase competitiveness
  • Peleshi: Village economy to be boosted through funds from the state budget and European Union funds
  • OSHEE: 11 vacancies to be filled

CHRONICLE

  • Shkoder, explosive substance placed to education inspector
  • “Fall 2017” operation, two arrested in Durres
  • Man arrested for hiding evidence after involving 28 year old in accident
  • Tirana, 75 year old dies after being involved in accident
  • 25 year old arrested for attempted murder

SOCIETY

  • Veliaj: Investments in education, the ticket to escape poverty
  • Breast cancer, number of affected women goes up
  • Residents protest against the landfill construction in Leshnica – Pogradec municipality
  • Special forces of the Albanian Army to conduct another special mission in Afghanistan
  • Durres, mist impedes ships anchoring
  • Mist impedes car circulation at “Rruga e Kombit”
  • Gunshots in Mujo Ulqiaku street
  • Pollution Alarm: Decision on former Metallurgic Factory
  • Bulqiza schools in miserable conditions

CULTURE

  • Shkodra honours albanologyst Rober Elise, his body will rest in Theth

