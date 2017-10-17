AINA TIR-FAX, October 17, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Kryemadhi and Vasili in the Democratic Party headquarters
- Skopie summit: Rama meets Zaevi: Meeting of the two governments
- Kryermadhi: A chain linking Tahiri with crime
- Basha: Rama sold Tahiri
- Tahiri: I apologize for selling my car, but I have no links to Habilajt
- Italian dossier, Kryemadhi reacts: It is only the summit of the iceberg emerging
- DP: Working group for the incriminated MPsto be set out
- Conflicts at parliament, DP MPs and Bushati harsh debate at parliament
- Saimir Tahiri joins SMI and DP, Kryemadhi says “YES” to Basha invitation
- Llalla meeting with prosecutors of Serious Crimes
ECONOMY
- Cela: OSHEE: No energy price increase
- European Commission scans Albanian economy, positive trends expected
CHRONICLE
- “Fall 2017” motorboat amounting to 150 thousand euro seized
- Cocaine and weapons seized in the 35 year old house
- Petrol station robbed: 35000 thousand ALL stolen
- Vlore, luxurious car found in ashes
- Tirana, road accident in Peza, one dead
- Hashish in Prespa, Greek police catches transporter with 32 kg
SOCIETY
- Bulqiza, teaching process in miserable conditions
- Third phase of registration: 4000 A level students to benefit
- Tirana municipality presents the student guide on the occasion of the new academic year
- Poverty over education, no books in schools