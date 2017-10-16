AINA TIR-FAX, October 16, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Basha: Negotiations to be opened by June
- Basha: Small business must not pay VAT
- VAT, Basha: Small business in crises due to prices` increase
- Habilajt arrest, Basha: We have denounced him for 4 years
- Electoral reform: Vasili: Vote not to be sold any more, criminalization to be stopped
- Bushati responds to Athens: Ready to follow the Greek model, if there is any
- Berisha: The gang of Saimir Tahiri dismantled, former minister of Interior to be arrested soon
- Xhafaj meets with heads of the criminal police
ECONOMY
- Bad loans drop, 340 million USA less in a year
- Anti-informality operation continues: 1420 businesses fined, 212 others closed
- Albanian economy: Seiko annual meetings with IMF and WB, positive trends
CHRONICLE
- Albanians caught in Greece for bringing cocaine from Columbia
- International operation, Xhafaj mobililizes police
- Car crashes motorcycle, two people in serious life conditions
SOCIETY
- Asylum seekers, number increased at border
- Xhacka: New recruitment process in the Armed Forces, treatment of military forces to be upgraded
- American lottery: Registration resumes
EDUCATION
- Universities opened doors to 22.200 new students
- Lots of vacancies in Tirana university, 10 more days for registrations
- Vacancies to be filled even in other universities in towns
- Charity for education, Shkalle-Dajt school reconstructed
CULTURE
- Kanina, protected area of cultural heritage, Rama: Region to be transformed