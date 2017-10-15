AINA TIR-FAX, October 14, 2017

Posted on October 15, 2017 by TirFax

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Vasili: Country security endangered
  • Rama: Reformation of local institutions to take place soon
  • Basha: Links of crime with state must be interrupted
  • Kumbaro gives details on the Butrint construction
  • Opportunities of studying abroad: Bushati meets Vlora students

ECONOMY

  • VAT, Basha: Prices increased leading small businesses to bankruptcy
  • General Directorate of Taxation and the Agency of Public Services sign Memorandum of Cooperation as regards the establishment of an information platform for tax payers

CHRONICLE

  • Pogradec, 51 year old rapes 15 year old girl, arrested
  • Shijak, 50 year old declared wanted by Italian police caught
  • Albanian couple arrested in Greece after being seized with cannabis
  • Bus driver violated, three municipality police arrested in Rrogozhina
  • 109 kg of cannabis sativa seized in Kashar
  • Two murders in Lushnja, killer flees
  • Albanian tutor of prostitution arrested in Lezha
  • Resident from Belsh caught with thousands of counterfeited euro
  • Albanian ship rescues the motorboat with Syrians in the Aegean sea, 18 children on-board

SOCIETY

  • Sali Berisha celebrates its 73d birthday
  • Veliaj honored with the prize of offering best services in town by Lincoln Center
  • Marathon starts in Tirana, endless activities in the capital
  • Tirana municipality mayor a participator in the marathon

 

 

About TirFax

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996. It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania. We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance. After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012?, ?EXCELENCE?, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media. Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media. Zenel CELIKU General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.
This entry was posted in Headline News. Bookmark the permalink.