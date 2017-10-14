AINA TIR-FAX, October 13, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Meta meets Haradinaj, Vessel and other parties` leaders
- Law on minorities adopted on parliament
- Vucic: We must stop frozen conflict with Albanians
- Ahmetaj: Kavaja rejected Basha and voted Isa Sakia
- Rama administration: Scanning of human resources
- Xhafaj in Vlore: Police will undergo changes
ECONOMY
- CMD: ALUISNI under the subordination of the Ministry of Environment
- Rama in Vlora presents the project on infrastructure
- Energy, Government gives more money to the sector
CHRONICLE
- Farewell to Dritan Prifti
- Rama: Police stations that do not fight crime to environment will be punished
- Foreign agents against crime. Operation starts in November
- Scandal in Vlora Court, HSC extends investigations
- Lushnja, suspect interrogated on the assassination
- 64 kg of cannabis, 50 year old arrested
SOCIETY
- Kodra e Priftit with new system of water supply system
- Marathon, Veliaj, Ready to welcome 2500 participators
- Marathon, security measures taken, some road axis blocked
- Roads cleaning, Gjiknuri in Lezha: We should stop accidents
CULTURE
- “ In the country of eagles”, the exhibition with 30 rare photos from Virginie Caquot
- 10 new works of art added to the Gallery of Arts in Tirana
- Tirana under “Vogue” focus” the reasons why Albania is a great destination to visit