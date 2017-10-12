AINA TIR-FAX, October 12, 2017

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Meta meets Haradinaj
  • European Commission praises Albania, a good neighbor
  • Flamur Noka challenges Ruci: The Speaker of Parliament interrupts plenary session
  • Minorities, Berisha with Dule, DP-SMI signs against Rama
  • Socialists: Noka to be dismissed from parliament for 10 days
  • Basha: Rama links with crime
  • Rama to be dismissed from parliament for pressing offences to Berisha
  • Crises within DP, Kellici: We are working with Basha to build trust
  • Kumbaro explains the truth about Butrint construction

ECONOMY

  • Experts warn that the completion of TAP and Devoll cascade endangers economy by dropping investments 
  • “VIP” businesses require accurate documents
  • VAT for all, small businesses risk bankruptcy 
  • Remittances, 75 % come from Italy and 14% come from USA

CHRONICLE

  • Former Minister of Energy Dritan Prifti passes away after struggling with Leukemia
  • Assassination in Lushnja: the victim killed by mistake, they missed the aimed target
  • 64 kg of cannabis seized, 50 year old arrested
  • Boy arrested after stabbing his grandfather

SOCIETY

  • Scandal with disabled children, mother terrified from the exercised violence 
  • School disinfection, pupils of Gjegjan are still suffering health problems
  • Autistic children don`t have assistant teacher
  • Weather surprises: Tomorrow temperatures to go up to 28 degrees Celsius

CULTURE

  • “Kruja mosaic at “Pazari i Ri”: Life has changed for 1 thousand people
  • Two icons restored, part of the National Historic Museum

 

About TirFax

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996. It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania. We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance. After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012?, ?EXCELENCE?, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media. Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media. Zenel CELIKU General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.
