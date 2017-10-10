AINA TIR-FAX, October 10, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- President Meta meets EC official, Danielsson
- Pollon receives Danielsson: Crime and elections, the most series problems of Albania
- Dossiers` opening, Rama: Proud that socialists undertook the legal initiative
- “Shullazi”, Basha: Berisha call, order of Edi Rama
- Opposition strategy, Basha: Crime and reforms
- Construction in Butrint: DP calls Kumbaro in parliament
ECONOMY
- Basha: Budget 2018, fund for the documentation of communist crimes
- Teachers ‘salaries to be increased by 40%
- Ahmetaj: Employment and foreign investments a priority
- Economic regional areas, Danielsson: Fundamental to the regional future
CHRONICLE
- Man found lifeless in the woods, police discloses event after a year
- Cannabis at border, Greek arrested, Albanian declared wanted
- Pogradec, two inspectors of NFA arrested for abuse of power
- Vlore, two elderly mugged after being intimidated
- Tirana, 39 year old arrested for exercising violence against his wife
- 41 years old revenges on his grandfather after 49 years
SOCIETY
- Lawsuit for the landfill, Kavaja Municipality: It was constructed illegally
- Veliaj to be turned into a multifunctional center
- Scandal/ the truth of pupils intoxication in Gjegjan
- Bovilla to be extended; water supply increased 13 times more
- 12 municipalities throughout the country strengthen cooperation with civil society
SPORTS
- Albania versus Italy joined together Rama and Nano
- Marathon, measure plan for the limitation of vehicles` circulation