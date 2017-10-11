AINA TIR-FAX, October 11, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Passports, Meta against Thaçi
- Edi Rama starts his official visit in Italy
- Manjani: Opposition must support integration
- Gentiloni: It is time for the negotiations to be opened for Albania
- Meta meets Foreign Minister of Finland in Kosovo
ECONOMY
- VAT for all: IMF against the government
- Construction in Butrint: Harsh clashes in the Commission
- Females paid 34% less than males by foreign companies in Albania
- International Population Bureau: Albanian population to be shrank by 2050
- Ngjela talks about reasons that caused Rama to impose VAT
CHRONICLE
- Assassination in Lushnja, two killed, one wounded
- Shkoder, explosive substance placed to education inspector
- Lezha, 335 kg of marijuana seized, 3 handcuffed
- Two policemen dismissed for issuing passport to man declared wanted
- Denunciation: Ministry of Education suspends teachers
SOCIETY
- Violence exercised to problematic children, no reaction from the Ministry of Education
- Lawsuit for the landfill, Kavaja Municipality: It was constructed illegally
- Scandal, disabled children, subjected to violence
- Road cleaning, Gjiknuri in Lezha: Accident to be stopped
- Food safety: Tirana municipality upgrades markets
- The Project of the Great Ring affects 20 families in Farka: Residents want compensation