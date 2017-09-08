AINA TIR-FAX, September 8, 2017

Posted on September 8, 2017 by TirFax

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Bushati: Balkan wants EU
  • European commissioner Johaness Hahn message to Albanians: Albanian government to should be accountable and built dialogue
  • Rama gathers the parliamentary group: DP asked to vote Ruçi as Speaker of Parliament
  • Greek president: Albania is undermining the road towards EU by violating the property rights
  • FRONTEX inspection on asylum seeking measures
  • Integration, Bushati`s Ministry to be called “The Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs
  • Ministry of Justice data show 12 thousand convictions in a year
  • Rama: We will do anything for the negotiations to be opened next year
  • Meta meets Ali Mehmeti, praises the Democratic Union for Integration
  • Basha: DP to be a strong opposition in parliament

ECONOMY

  • USA and EU support Fier-Split pipeline
  • “Gas” for security and integration. USA supports the construction of the Adriatic-Ionian pipeline
  • Dollar devaluates by reaching lowest level

CHRONICLE

  • Accident in Kapshtica, 3 badly injured
  • Berat, truck burst in flames
  • Car in flames, 50 year old burnt to death in Bulqiza
  • Convicted man threatens wife from prison

SOCIETY

  • Veliaj: We will focus on elderly and children
  • Academic year to start on Monday: Limitations in traffic
  • Queues for buying school books
  • Polish tourists prefer Durres

About TirFax

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996. It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania. We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance. After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012?, ?EXCELENCE?, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media. Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media. Zenel CELIKU General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.
This entry was posted in Headline News. Bookmark the permalink.