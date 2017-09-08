AINA TIR-FAX, September 8, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Bushati: Balkan wants EU
- European commissioner Johaness Hahn message to Albanians: Albanian government to should be accountable and built dialogue
- Rama gathers the parliamentary group: DP asked to vote Ruçi as Speaker of Parliament
- Greek president: Albania is undermining the road towards EU by violating the property rights
- FRONTEX inspection on asylum seeking measures
- Integration, Bushati`s Ministry to be called “The Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs
- Ministry of Justice data show 12 thousand convictions in a year
- Rama: We will do anything for the negotiations to be opened next year
- Meta meets Ali Mehmeti, praises the Democratic Union for Integration
- Basha: DP to be a strong opposition in parliament
ECONOMY
- USA and EU support Fier-Split pipeline
- “Gas” for security and integration. USA supports the construction of the Adriatic-Ionian pipeline
- Dollar devaluates by reaching lowest level
CHRONICLE
- Accident in Kapshtica, 3 badly injured
- Berat, truck burst in flames
- Car in flames, 50 year old burnt to death in Bulqiza
- Convicted man threatens wife from prison
SOCIETY
- Veliaj: We will focus on elderly and children
- Academic year to start on Monday: Limitations in traffic
- Queues for buying school books
- Polish tourists prefer Durres