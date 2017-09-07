AINA TIR-FAX, September 7, 2017
POLITICS
• Ambassadors meet with prime minister Rama
• Rama: Administration to be tested: The best will stay
• Rama: Hashish to be completely eliminated within the year
• Basha: Rama talks about imaginary fight victory against cannabis
• Kryemadhi: This country has always lacked opposition
ECONOMY
• Rama: Investments that will change our coastal areas
• New plan for tourism: No hotel without a sewage plant
• Fuel price to increase due to added tax on relicensing
• Albania to have a functional stock exchange within the year
• Construction costs increase, sale prices drop
• Euro evaluates at the end with the end of summer
• BoA: Economy was credited with 1,8 billion ALL in July
CHRONICLE
• Hashish Yacht run by Albanians
• Car accident in Kruja, two youngsters die
• Four people badly injured in car crash in Fushe-Kruje
• Tirana, vehicle in flames along Lungomare
• Injury in Burrel, Police handcuffs two people
• 69 year old found drowned in Golem beach
SOCIETY
• Tirana Mayor: After kindergartens, our focus are rural areas
• New academic year, rigid measures taken by police
• Meta receives Cardinal Ernest Troshani
• Municipalities owe 90 million dollars to private businesses
• Olive oil out of standards: ANU delays analyses interpretation
About TirFax
Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania.
We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance.
After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012?, ?EXCELENCE?, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media.
Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media.
Zenel CELIKU
General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.
