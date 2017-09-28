AINA, TIR-FAX, September 28, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Kryemadhi letter to Vlahutin: Vetting process is undermined
- Plenary session, ART blocks signal for the cabling companies, SMI and DP accuses Rama
- Rama: Parliament with its own TV, no other cameras to be allowed
- Basha: Criminal gang intimidates police, the latter does not react
- Drugs and Crime: Clashes between Rama and Basha
- Xhafaj reacts to Basha: When you were Minister of Interior, cannabis cultivation was managed by the state
- Vetting process: Constitutional Court postpones the request for complaint examination of the Judges Union
- Seventh Committee EU-Albania on the reform in the Public Administration takes place in Tirana
ECONOMY
- International passengers transportation sector marks considerable increase coinciding with the touristic season
- Clash on properties in Himara, OMONIA informs Athens
- Dule: Greeks` properties are being expropriated, Kumbaro: Everything is going on according to regulations
- Competitive market, Albania leaves Greece behind and goes up with 5 places
- Two youngsters die in Korçë in a road accident
CHRONICLE
- 25 year old arrested in Tirana after being seized with cocaine
- Berat, 300 kg of cannabis sequestered, dozens of plants seized
- 54 kg of cannabis sequestered in Këlcyrë, two arrested in Korçë
- 3 persons arrested in three cases of domestic violence
- “Fall” operation, 4 vehicles amounting to1 million euro sequestered
SOCIETY
- Hospital directors, selection criteria defined
- Archeological discoveries in Maliq
- Reconstruction in SiriKodra school to be completed soon
- Emigration trauma, the returnees ask for assistance
- Albania has the lowest rate of vegetarians in the world
- Psychologist Order issues license to 164 psychologists