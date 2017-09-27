AINA TIR-FAX, September 27, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- President of the Republic Ilir Meta received Prime Minister of Kosovo Haradinaj
- Prime Minister Rama received today the Prime Minister of Kosovo Haradinaj
- Prime Minister Rama and Haradinaj decided customs unification
- Haradinaj, first visit as Prime Minister in Albania,
- Today, conference of chairman at the assembly, important issues discussed
- SP, DP and SMI together for the establishment of the Commission for rthe electoral reform
- Head of SP Parliamentarian group declared today that there is no cooperation under conditions
- Commission for the Verification of the mandates gathered today
- DP: Prime Minister Rama cannot control criminal gangs
- Head of SMI parliamentarian group, Petrit Vasili, accuses SP on the Vetting commissions
- Minister of Health and Social Protection Ogerta Manasirliu presented today the new structures
ECONOMY
- Bailiff office knocks on ARMO doors, 5 million euro owned to the state
- Three main obstacles to make business in Albania
- Abuses with car insurance prices
- Competitive market, Albanian leaves Greece behind
- Kruje, Klosi: This year there has been increase with the
CHRONICLE
- Prosecution of Serious Crimes requires 15 years of imprisonment for the frmer administrator of DIA company, Kastriot Ismailaj
- 75 year old had saved all his life, while bank answers was : Ypu have no savings sir”
- Albanian tourists find 115 thousand euro and they submit them to the police
- Man sentenced with life imprisonment jumps off the Prison tarrace and dies
- Child dies in the public hospital of Tirana
- Berat, 300 kg of cannabis sequestered, thousands of plants destroyed
- Two men were arrested for involvement in drug trafficking
SOCIETY
- Mesi: The punctual civil employees will be evaluated and not dismissed