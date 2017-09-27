AINA TIR-FAX, September 27, 2017

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • President of the Republic Ilir Meta received Prime Minister of Kosovo Haradinaj
  • Prime Minister Rama received today the Prime Minister of Kosovo Haradinaj
  • Prime Minister Rama and Haradinaj decided customs unification
  • Haradinaj, first visit as Prime Minister in Albania,
  • Today, conference of chairman at the assembly, important issues discussed
  • SP, DP and SMI together for the establishment of the Commission for rthe electoral reform
  • Head of SP Parliamentarian group declared today that there is no cooperation under conditions
  • Commission for the Verification of the mandates gathered today
  • DP: Prime Minister Rama cannot control criminal gangs
  • Head of SMI parliamentarian group, Petrit Vasili, accuses SP on the Vetting commissions
  • Minister of Health and Social Protection Ogerta Manasirliu presented today the new structures

ECONOMY

  • Bailiff office knocks on ARMO doors, 5 million euro owned to the state
  • Three main obstacles to make business in Albania
  • Abuses with car insurance prices
  • Competitive market, Albanian leaves Greece behind
  • Kruje, Klosi: This year there has been increase with the

CHRONICLE

  • Prosecution of Serious Crimes requires 15 years of imprisonment for the frmer administrator of DIA company, Kastriot Ismailaj
  • 75 year old had saved all his life, while bank answers was : Ypu have no savings sir”
  • Albanian tourists find 115 thousand euro and they submit them to the police
  • Man sentenced with life imprisonment jumps off the Prison tarrace and dies
  • Child dies in the public hospital of Tirana
  • Berat, 300 kg of cannabis sequestered, thousands of plants destroyed
  • Two men were arrested for involvement in drug trafficking

SOCIETY

  • Mesi: The punctual civil employees will be evaluated and not dismissed

 

 

