AINA TIR-FAX, September 26, 2017

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Basha: Rama is impeding the Vetting process
  • SMI: Rama hates the vetting process and that is why he is blocking the process
  • Meta meets German president, Steinmeier: Support for Albania
  • Xhaçka receives the Kosovar counterpart: We support the creation of the Kosovo Armed Forces
  • Debate on education: Minister Nikolla responds in the Media Commission 
  • Bushati introduces the Law on Minorities in Albania
  • Selami: Race within DP wasn’t fair, but necessary
  • Basha accuses Rama of being implicated with Elbasan, Durres,Vlore and Lezha criminal gangs

ECONOMY

  • Action against informality, Ahmetaj letter to entrepreneurship
  • Authority of Financial Surveillance warned to penalize insurance companies that do not compensate citizens damaged in accidents
  • Low exports: Experts: Business to invest on production

CHRONICLE

  • Hashish and ammunition sequestered in Kruja
  • “Segment” operation, half kg of cocaine sequestered
  • Accident in Vlore, four cars crash one after the other, no casualties
  • Elbasan, person injured with firearm
  • “Autumn” police operation, immovable properties sequestered in Shkoder
  • Lezha prosecution sequesters 285 square meters land in “Rana e Hedhun” suspected of being owned under fake documents

SOCIETY

  • Asylum seeking phenomenon: Leaflets distributed in Border Crossing Points
  • Alarm raised: Birth rate falls by 32,6% in Albania
  • Shkodra residents require investments, city streets in poor conditions
  • Hospitals cleaned after the denunciation of poor hygienic conditions
  • Economy faculty dean, Mr. Kule: British  report on the accreditation of Tirana University disclosed the truth
  • Republican Guard employees donate blood for the sick people in hospitals

 

 

