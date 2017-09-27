AINA TIR-FAX, September 26, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Basha: Rama is impeding the Vetting process
- SMI: Rama hates the vetting process and that is why he is blocking the process
- Meta meets German president, Steinmeier: Support for Albania
- Xhaçka receives the Kosovar counterpart: We support the creation of the Kosovo Armed Forces
- Debate on education: Minister Nikolla responds in the Media Commission
- Bushati introduces the Law on Minorities in Albania
- Selami: Race within DP wasn’t fair, but necessary
- Basha accuses Rama of being implicated with Elbasan, Durres,Vlore and Lezha criminal gangs
ECONOMY
- Action against informality, Ahmetaj letter to entrepreneurship
- Authority of Financial Surveillance warned to penalize insurance companies that do not compensate citizens damaged in accidents
- Low exports: Experts: Business to invest on production
CHRONICLE
- Hashish and ammunition sequestered in Kruja
- “Segment” operation, half kg of cocaine sequestered
- Accident in Vlore, four cars crash one after the other, no casualties
- Elbasan, person injured with firearm
- “Autumn” police operation, immovable properties sequestered in Shkoder
- Lezha prosecution sequesters 285 square meters land in “Rana e Hedhun” suspected of being owned under fake documents
SOCIETY
- Asylum seeking phenomenon: Leaflets distributed in Border Crossing Points
- Alarm raised: Birth rate falls by 32,6% in Albania
- Shkodra residents require investments, city streets in poor conditions
- Hospitals cleaned after the denunciation of poor hygienic conditions
- Economy faculty dean, Mr. Kule: British report on the accreditation of Tirana University disclosed the truth
- Republican Guard employees donate blood for the sick people in hospitals