AINA TIR-FAX, September 25, 2017

Posted on September 25, 2017 by TirFax

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • SMI: Government has control on bodiesI charge of vetting
  • DP leader: Meeting with the “Visa” party
  • Debate on violence, Qato: Police cannot fight alone
  • Number of requests for Asylum
  • Luan Rama: Scandal, Vetting office at the Ministry of Justice
  • Edi Rama meets Jeorge Sorros in New York

ECONOMY

  • Government provides 3 billion ALL loan for AEC and EDO
  • Energy crises: Gjiknuri: Situation towards stabilization
  • Construction returns: 100 million USD investments in three months
  • Normative act ofthe 2017 budget in the Commissions of Economy : Ahmetaj: Changes do not affect the debt level
  • Works started for the construction of Shkoder by – pass

CHRONICLE

  • Gang of youngsters stealing vehicles dismantled
  • 65 year old dies after falling from the window
  • Hani i Hotit: Nordic tourist caught with drugs goes up in the second trimester of 2017

SOCIETY

  • Food inspection: Elbasan lab still closed
  • Tirana municipality transforms block Kombinat area
  • Honey fair: A novelty to 150 businesses
  • Operation rooms in poor hygienic conditions
  • Natural disasters management: Wilton: Albania cannot wait, prompt actions need to be taken

 

