AINA-TIR FAX, September 23, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Rama meets Guterres in New York: Policy and security on focus
- Rama in ONU: BE needs to keep doors open: Kosovo should not be isolated
- Fleckenstein message: No additional conditions to Albania for the opening of the negotiations
- Communism crimes: DP initiative: To be punished according to law in force
- Luan Rama: The reform in the justice system: A fairytale from the past
- Solution with 30 parties: Electoral reform irreversible
- Bushati meeting with Diaspora: W will work on the registration of compatriots living abroad
ECONOMY
- “Elbar” beer wins the silver medal for the second time
- Rama and Linda visit the house Albanian-American banker
CHRONICLE
- Shkoder, uncle kills nephew for property
- Korce, fan dies while watching match
- 67 kg of cannabis sequestered in Igumenica, 3 Albanians handcuffed
- Tirana, “Fall” operation in Tirana, 7 vehicles blocked, 2 casinos seized
- Heroin trafficking, “Balkan” file ready to be filed at court
- Car engulfed in fire near Vlora Court
- “Summer 2017”,16 luxurious vehicles seized in Fier
SOCIETY
- Kumbaro in Voskopoja: We saved churches from demolishment
- Jihadism online, experts: A serious concern, Youngsters fall prey
- Berat, citizens complain on the poor conditions of Harmonia square in the town