AINA-TIR FAX, September 23, 2017

Posted on September 23, 2017 by TirFax

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Rama meets Guterres in New York: Policy and security on focus
  • Rama in ONU: BE needs to keep doors open: Kosovo should not be isolated
  • Fleckenstein message: No additional conditions to Albania for the opening of the negotiations
  • Communism crimes: DP initiative: To be punished according to law in force
  • Luan Rama: The reform in the justice system: A fairytale from the past
  • Solution with 30 parties: Electoral reform irreversible
  • Bushati meeting with Diaspora: W will work on the registration of compatriots living abroad

ECONOMY

  • “Elbar” beer wins the silver medal for the second time
  • Rama and Linda visit the house Albanian-American banker

CHRONICLE

  • Shkoder, uncle kills nephew for property
  • Korce, fan dies while watching match
  • 67 kg of cannabis sequestered in Igumenica, 3 Albanians handcuffed
  • Tirana, “Fall” operation in Tirana, 7 vehicles blocked, 2 casinos seized
  • Heroin trafficking, “Balkan” file ready to be filed at court
  • Car engulfed in fire near Vlora Court
  • “Summer 2017”,16 luxurious vehicles seized in Fier

SOCIETY

  • Kumbaro in Voskopoja: We saved churches from demolishment
  • Jihadism online, experts: A serious concern, Youngsters fall prey
  • Berat, citizens complain on the poor conditions of Harmonia square in the town

About TirFax

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996. It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania. We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance. After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012?, ?EXCELENCE?, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media. Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media. Zenel CELIKU General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.
This entry was posted in Headline News. Bookmark the permalink.