AINA TIR-FAX, September 22, 2017

Posted on September 22, 2017 by TirFax

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Patozi: If Basha does not agree to quit the DP leadership, he will be responsible for his own destruction
  • Basha: DP`s enemy is the alliance of crime, not one person only
  • Harsh debates within DP, critics of Basha require the legalization of fractions
  • DP leader: There will be no fractions till I quit the DP leadership
  • Sonila Qato speaks for the first time as Minister of State for the Protection of Entrepreneurship

ECONOMY

  • Balla meets the German ambassador, foreign investments in focus
  • Exports of services increased
  • WB: Albanian and Switzerland the countries with the highest rainfalls per year, investments needed on weather forecasting
  • High prices in Albania leaving behind Italy and Greece
  • Seiko present at the conference organized by the Bosnia and Herzegovina National Bank

CHRONICLE

  • 51 year old arrested for injuring 60 year old man
  • After Elbasan, “Vjeshta” operation reaches Vlora
  • Incident in Elbasan, security measure applied to the arrested
  • Tirana, house engulfed by fire in Don Bosko street
  • 21 year old involved in criminal activity handcuffed in Vlora
  • 20 year old injures policeman in Kamez

SOCIETY

  • Llotary 2019, two advices from the American embassy
  • Tirana mayor: Electric cars the solution to pollution
  • First snow falls in Kukes city
  • No transportation, 35 children cannot reach school
  • Rainfalls season, Lana River bank wiped out of debris
  • Butcheries that do not meet standards closed

About TirFax

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996. It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania. We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance. After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012?, ?EXCELENCE?, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media. Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media. Zenel CELIKU General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.
