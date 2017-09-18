AINA, TIR-FAX, September 18, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- European Parliament Member meets with Meta, Ruçi and Balla
- Flenchestein: Negotiations for Albania to be opened next year
- DP: Law on decriminalization of communist symbols
- Rama initiative to remove medals of Enver Hoxha goes to parliament
- DP asks for explanations on how the “super ministries” are going to be organized
- SP ready to approve the establishment of the electoral reform commission
- Albania adds other troops in Afghanistan
ECONOMY
- Confederation of Industry raises the alarm on the application of the reduced tax on dividend
- Ministry of Finance starts selling treasury bonds amounting to 6,1 billion ALL
CHRONICLE
- Accident in Kamez, 15 year old lost his life
- Korçë, heroin trader arrested
- 15 Kosovars intoxicated in a restaurant in Durres
- Fier, 26 year old falls from the third floor
- Albanian seized with cocaine and 12 thousand euros
- Car crashes motorcycle, 60 year old dead
SOCIETY
- Albanian traces, Durres, the city who challenged “ the end” of the world
- Railways deteriorated, 4 million euro loss
- Shkoza residents send letter to Donald Lu and Vlahutin to intervene on the demolition of their houses
- Albania the first country in the region for the cheapest price of hashish and cocaine