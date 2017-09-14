AINA TIR-FAX, September 14, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- SP head divides tasks in the parliamentarian group
- SP appoints heads of the parliamentary commissions
- Assembly approves the parliamentary commissions` heads: DP leaves to posts to SMI
- Hans: Government to prioritize vetting process
- SP leader: Ruçi restored dignity to the Parliament
- The two governments meet in Korca: Pacolli meets with Meta, Bushati and Rama
ECONOMY
- Criminal assets: Three vehicles confiscated
- Switzerland continues to support the Bank of Albania
- Shano: Investments lack, Albania cannot reach economic growth of 5%
- INSTAT: Unemployment level drops in Albania
CHRONICLE
- Police inspector arrested for leakage of secret information
- Man arrested for exercising violence against his wife
- Gun shooting in Saranda, residents alarmed
- 40 year old arrested for stabbing youngster in Elbasan
- 670 thousand euro deriving from criminal activity sequestered
- Accident in Levan-Tepelena road axis, one dead and one injured
- Counterfeiters seized, “Permeso” operation handcuffs offenders
SOCIETY
- Storm damages crops
- Residents protest in Shkoza for house demolition
- Kukes: Kosovars rebuild kindergarten
- Demolished flat in Vlora, Rama: No compensation, case goes to court
- American lottery, ADS confirms it even for 2018