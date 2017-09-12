AINA TIR-FAX, September 12, 2017

Posted on September 12, 2017 by TirFax

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Meta meeting in Rome with Speaker of parliament Boldrini
  • Former ministry of Integration: The significance of integration has been reduced
  • Ahmetaj: The economic program turned the country in the right track
  • DP leader at parliament: Rama speech a reminiscence of the past
  • Asylum issue: Agreement Albania-France

ECONOMY

  • Rama: Salaries for teachers and doctors to be increased by 40%
  • Unemployment drops under 14%

CHRONICLE

  • Qafe Thane, Macedonian smugglers arrested
  • Car crashes motorcycle, one person seriously injured
  • Shkoder, car capsizes in Drin river, man drowns
  • Kukes-Morina road axis, accidents during the last 24 hours
  • House stolen in Ksamil, robbers steal 35 million ALL

SOCIETY

  • Storm damages crops
  • Holiday makers to be drowned, police rescues 7 people in three different cases
  • Blood feud obliges 11 year old to take lessons from home
  • Bad weather: Ferry delays in line Brindizi-Vlora
  • Preparations for the Tirana marathon

SPORT

  • On Thursday Skenderbeu vs Kiev

 

About TirFax

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996. It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania. We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance. After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012?, ?EXCELENCE?, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media. Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media. Zenel CELIKU General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.
