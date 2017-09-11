AINA TIR-FAX, September 11, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Meta in Italy, first official visit abroad as president
- Prime Minister Rama introduces the new program: Economy, tourism, integration
- DP leader congratulates new Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj
- Meta decrees government
ECONOMY
- Customs publishes list of businesses that benefit from amnesty
- Prime Minister Rama announces the good news of Albania ranking 8 places higher as regards World Economic Forum
CHRONICLE
- Vlore, 28 year old mother dies after giving birth to her child
- Vlore, 1 tons of drugs seized, possessors declared wanted
- 82 year old academic Farudin Hoxha passes away this morning
- Dramatic situation in Saranda: Four Swedish tourists blocked at sea
- Man dies after intoxicating himself
- Explosive place in car: Traffic blocked for several hours in Durres road axis
- 51 year old arrested for trafficking works of art
SOCIETY
- School starts, police takes rigid measures
- 33 thousand new pupils registered for the first time in schools
- School starts even for 3000 disabled children
- Demolition of objects in Vlore, landowners conflict with police
- Teaching in shifts to be over soon
- Government “signs” the destruction of Shala river described as the Thailand of Albania
- Science academy ready for reformation