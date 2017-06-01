AINA TIR-FAX, May 31, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• Rama – Lets make of economy what we did to Vetting
• Basha our program is focused primarily in the economy
• Meta – SMI is the party of chances. Vote for it
• CEC approves the fund to political parties for the campaign
• DP candidate abandons his party and joins the Left
• AD-hoc Vetting Committee concludes hearing sessions
• Caretakers ministers clash with Rama over public administration involvement in the campaign
• Rama says DP will increase the public debt to 100%
• A party without breaks, may have the 1994’s end, SMI leader states
• Foreign Minister attends South-East Foreign Ministers 8th Conference
ECONOMY
• Ahmetaj – In 3 years we left the economic crisis behind
• Businesses demand facilities. Let’s have customs work 24 h a day
• Albania benefited EU funds for free in 3 years
• LEK gains grounds against US Dollar up to 8 points
• New Custom’s Code enters tomorrow into force
• LEK gains ground with the coming of elections, experts say
• Flow of PPP, Energy Ministry announces other new tenders
• INSTAT – Economic growth too slow throughout the years up to now
• Albania loses money every year due to pandemic maladies
• Loans interests, lower than ever, but there is no lending
- Property reevaluation process close to deadline
• Currency values today
SOCIETY
• May will be the month of great pay rise
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
