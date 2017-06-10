AINA TIR-FAX, June 9, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• Dismissals. Justice Ministry doesn’t recognize PAD
• Basha from Shkodra invites Rama in a political debate for the 2nd time
• Rama – June 25 vote is a vote to reform the entire public administration
• Vice PM keeps asking criminal prosecutions for civil servants involved in the campaign
• The youth is better to deal with politics and make it batter, Meta says
• Former Education Minister press charges against Blushi for slander
• Rama in Pogrades states his team will take the national flag to EU garden
• What’s the purpose of government’s Task Force?
• CEC – Commissioners duty in the election day, a commitment to the state
• Borchardt – Foreign and local observers will improve election process
• The CC considers judges association petition on the 3 Articles on the 22 of June
ECONOMY
• Businesses threatened by Tax Department
• DP’s economic plan that will stir op employment and economic growth
• IAF holds 2 days training to DPA staff over ISO 50001 standard
• Albanian products presented at the international fair in China
• No electoral flags. How much has it lowered political parties expenses?
• The PPPs. Transparency and guaranty on public finances is needed, experts say
• Chamber of Commerce – Today tax scheme…an additional burden to companies
• US Chamber of Commerce – High tax level will bring deep disadvantages
• Albania estimates as a country with the highest level of investments by Unctad
• Finance Ministry employees leave their job to serve the campaign
• Currency values today
SOCIETY
• Survey. Albanian women are more qualified but less paid than men
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
About TirFax
Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania.
We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance.
After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012?, ?EXCELENCE?, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media.
Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media.
Zenel CELIKU
General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.