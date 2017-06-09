AINA TIR-FAX, June 8, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• All three in a single voice about the Vetting process
• Constitutional changes are at the gist of the new Republic
• The Republicans – Punish those who incriminated politics
• SP pledges it will work 4 times more in the next mandate
• Berat and Skrapar, two of SMI fortes, where everything begun
• Meta – Government’s Task Force that probe administration is against the law
• SMI leader statement in a press release
• Croatian Embassy puts on a reception on the day of its National Day
• CEC and EC, together for an acknowledged election process
• What does Basha promises to the youth?
• Ramadan Month. President honors Muslim Community with a dinner invitation
• Implementation of Vetting law is soon to kick off by sanctioning its bodies
ECONOMY
• Minister Ekonomi attends Belgrade forum. Albania holds very favorable climate
• Elections. Everything is decided by the economy…
• BoA will exercise a tough financial surveillance on banks
• Finance Ministry demands probe to Kakavija’s Custom workers
• AEC sells by day and byes by night the same quantity
• TAP plans 70 projects, of EUR 15 mln value, in the months to come
• Electoral “billions” to farmers. Can be given that much money to agriculture?
• Custom sets new excise measures for 29 sort of products
• Food prices prevail over inflation growth during May
• SSA report of EUR 170 mln of damage to the state by NANR
• Currency values today
SOCIETY
• City Hall, in a challenge to build a modern botanic garden
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
About TirFax
Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania.
We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance.
After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012?, ?EXCELENCE?, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media.
Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media.
Zenel CELIKU
General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.