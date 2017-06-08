AINA TIR-FAX, June 7, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• Judges Union demand abrogation of 3 Articles of Vetting law
• Basha meets farmers. Agriculture, one of the main priorities
• PM Rama in Vlora – Se saved this city from darkness
• Newly elected president, Meta attacks the Premier
• The new republic will bring worthy pensions and great support to the youth
• SMI candidates run their campaign in Elbasan. We think big
• SMI leader invites both other leaders in a political debate
• Rama – May 18 agreement opens a totally new chapter to the country
• Meta – SMI has always been first force in Berat, not its time to be throughout the country
• What’s new in these upcoming elections?
• SDP will co-govern with SP
ECONOMY
• Finance Ministry circulates the fund in support of Dermatosis Nodularis
• Tobacco, revitalization of profitable market
• BoA decides on new banknotes cuttings, those of 200 Le and 500 Lek
• Credins Bank – Elections having bad effect on banking deposits
• Confindustria – Parties economic programs are incomplete and limited
• 130 thousand businesses asked for help at Tax Department
• EC reviews Albania economic perspective for the second time
• BoA is against government intervention into the construction market
• Currency values today
SOCIETY
• Survey – Which of the presses do Albanians believe in
• Have the surveys on Albania fully in compliance to the reality?
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
