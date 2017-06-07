AINA TIR-FAX, June 6, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• PM holds meeting with Has democrats. Speaks to the opposition
• Meta takes off presidential vest. Frontal attack to Rama and Basha
• Eco Tirana. SP, SMI join votes at City Hall
• Rama convinces Berisha’s birthplace citizens to vote him
• SMI states Renaissance is the greatest narcotic generator
• Opposition leader believes in the severe punishment of people against Rama
• DP runs this campaign under the “Strong economy, safe future” slogan
• Prisons director – My institution is being used for electoral campaign
• CEC pushes political parties to train their commissioners
• Vetting commission keeps up with candidates’ verification process
• Hahn – Do not rush with the accession talks opening request
ECONOMY
• BoA – Banknote’s forgery doesn’t affect the value of coin
• EU Power Secretariat makes Albania part of its project
• FED invest widens its loan and banking deposit portfolio
• INSTAT – Import prices for January-March fell off to 0.3%
• Finance Ministry – Incomes from special climbed up considerably
• Former Finance Minister, Malaj – Economy I highly affected by the campaign
• FSA raises a new structure to monitor the market
• Albania, a fiscal labyrinth. TMF reports
• What will happen to Albania with the termination of 2 great projects?
• Energy Power of Balkan Market kicks off pilot project in Albania
• Currency values today
SOCIETY
• Skanderbeg Square to open up by a majestic concert on day 10
• Social cost climb up, much of the burden is held by social assistance
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
About TirFax
Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania.
We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance.
After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012?, ?EXCELENCE?, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media.
Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media.
Zenel CELIKU
General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.