AINA TIR-FAX, June 19, 2017

HEADLINES

POLITICS

• PM Rama alleges that SMI is deliberately hampering the reforms

• Basha – Here is why you should vote for us

• In Berat Basha calls for punishment to old parties

• SP has changed Albania with its European vision, Rama states

• SMI states SP is hiring its own people to leading positions

• Kashar Mayor threatens citizens with home demolition. No parties flags allowed

• Former Interior Minister Xhafaj – Justice path is now at a point of no return

• Basha – Lets start economy’s engine, not hand the steering wheel over someone

• Gjirokaster. Basha – Rama raises taxes, we grow the economy

• Rama – Accession talks with EU is at the gist of my agreement with DP

ECONOMY

• In 5 months exports generated EUR 120 mln

• Famous Korca agricultural product exported to Asia and Africa

• Made in Albania wine the most requested in France

• Albanian products now part of Garten Party in Austria

• INSTAT – Market deficit climbed up during May

• New other HPPs on the way

• Abu Dhabi gives EUR 27 mln for new Tirana boulevard construction

• One unified tourist product. Agreement among Balkan countries

• ARMO oil dominates 34% of the market

• EURO is following an unstoppable fall towards LEK

• Currency values today

WEATHER

• Weather forecast tomorrow