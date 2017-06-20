AINA TIR-FAX, June 19, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• PM Rama alleges that SMI is deliberately hampering the reforms
• Basha – Here is why you should vote for us
• In Berat Basha calls for punishment to old parties
• SP has changed Albania with its European vision, Rama states
• SMI states SP is hiring its own people to leading positions
• Kashar Mayor threatens citizens with home demolition. No parties flags allowed
• Former Interior Minister Xhafaj – Justice path is now at a point of no return
• Basha – Lets start economy’s engine, not hand the steering wheel over someone
• Gjirokaster. Basha – Rama raises taxes, we grow the economy
• Rama – Accession talks with EU is at the gist of my agreement with DP
ECONOMY
• In 5 months exports generated EUR 120 mln
• Famous Korca agricultural product exported to Asia and Africa
• Made in Albania wine the most requested in France
• Albanian products now part of Garten Party in Austria
• INSTAT – Market deficit climbed up during May
• New other HPPs on the way
• Abu Dhabi gives EUR 27 mln for new Tirana boulevard construction
• One unified tourist product. Agreement among Balkan countries
• ARMO oil dominates 34% of the market
• EURO is following an unstoppable fall towards LEK
• Currency values today
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
