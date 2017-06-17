AINA TIR-FAX, June 16, 2017

HEADLINES

POLITICS

• Rama doesn’t get along very well with neighbor countries, Meta says

• Rama in Kucove calls on polices to provide more votes when not at work

• Basha – No coalition with SP or SMI after June 25

• Interior Minister would sentence any police who join the election activities

• DP leader in Vlora explains how PM misused Albanians taxes

• Former Interior Minister – Do not waste your vote for SMI

• Vide PM requests that verifications on Ombudsman be carried out

• Polling stations still lack commissioners from political parties

• Basha’s vision for the fason industry

• This Saturday the parliament will vote for Vetting bodies

ECONOMY

• Tourism contributes to the GDP with EUR 1 bln per year

• Two Albanian vine companies represent Albania at “Vinexpo Bordeaux 2017”

• INSTAT – Albanian exports are facing an increase to 4.6%

• Experts – Reforms had their impact in the economy, but not as expected

• HPPs in Lushnja and Dibra to be given by PPP

• Deposits insurance. Regional institutions assemble in Albania

• BoA Governor attends central banks governors’ summit in Montenegro

• Energy Ministry press charges against companies for not putting HPPs in operation

• Consumption falls off. Less tax voucher issued

• New payments to commodities clearance

• Currency values today

