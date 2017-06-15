AINA TIR-FAX, June 14, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• Opposition leader, Basha, meets Trump
• Rama promises that Arber Road is to terminate this September
• The wrath of newly elected president to the violence against an 18 years old boy
• Civil Service Surveillance Commission demands employees back to work
• Rama’s reaction to Meta’s accusations
• SMI press charges against CEC over JUIP counters
• SMI representatives inform EU Ambassadors over the current situation
• Basha – We will take mines from oligarchs possession
• Vice PM, Mandija – No one can intimidate the Task Force raised to observe civil servant behavior
• Remember all the broken promises when you vote…Basha addresses to Rama
• Albania sends its first military forces to Lithuania
ECONOMY
• Urban renaissance. The huge cost debate
• INSTAT – Production quantity increased to 13.4% in the 1st trimester
• By INSTAT net sale index marked a growing volume
• BoA attends the first Science Conference on money and banking in Albania
• Tirana Business Matching assembles investors from around the world
• US Embassy in Tirana opens race for 24,000 USD grants that supports NGOs
• Eurostat – Albania is the country with the lowest GDP and consumption per capita
• INSTAT also reports that sales in industry have climbed, but employment falls
• EURo 16 mln to be spend on Dajt Hotel reconstruction by BoA
• Drought alarm. EEC claims for urgent energy import
• Currency values today
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
