AINA TIR-FAX, June 13, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• A CUD representative holds campaign along with DP
• Meta – I won’t decree any Premier that steals votes
• Ahmetaj – SP is the sole political forces with a concrete economic program
• Demiraj meets Sttaler. Providing a normal election process is our priority
• Rama – Two gates that serves the building of a strong state
• Wife of newly elected President holds electoral meetings with women and girls
• Politicians, contempt to gay community but seeking their vote
• Russian Ambassador in Tirana assures that relations with Albania are at e positive track
• Meta – Everything is Rama’s fault. He doesn’t know how to govern
• EU delegation – Albanian authorities shall be committed to justice reform enforcement
ECONOMY
• Economy experts – Here’s the way how to make tax unchanged for 10 years
• Business come out with a new economic platform to the government
• Sejko holds lecture at Oxford University on Albanian economic situation
• World Bank is going to have its new representative in Albania
• INSTAT – Retail prices climbed up in the first 3 months, 2.5 %
• Approx EUR 12 mln is spend to the Skanderbeg Square reconstruction
• Experts say parties electoral programs do not provide sustainable economic growth
• BoA reports that public debt is mounting instead of falling off
• Finance Ministry reports of 160 thousand drivers avoid car test and taxes
• Figures by BoA indicate a rise and a fall of foreign investments
• Currency values today
SOCIETY
• ANSA – Albania is Italians’ favorable tourism destination
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
About TirFax
Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania.
We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance.
After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012?, ?EXCELENCE?, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media.
Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media.
Zenel CELIKU
General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.