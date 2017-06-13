AINA TIR-FAX, June 12, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• Socialist Party celebrates its 26th birthday
• US Embassy – Judges Association petition is an attempt to hamper Vetting
• Former SP PM Nano sends encouraging message to Rama
• SMI leader presents welfare plan
• Basha – The agreement we reached dismisses half of government cabinet
• SP leader promises to pay more attention to agriculture in the next mandate
• Luan Rama demands former Interior Minister Tahiri’s discharge from duty
• Rama inaugurates the reconstruction of historical Buna Bridge
• Republicans – Don’t waste your vote
• The President held a farewell meeting with Ambassadors in Tirana
• A video promotion delivered by DP leader. Albania got all the potentials
• CEC licenses 745 election observers
• Foreign Ministry felicitates Kosovo on a successful election process
ECONOMY
• Despite economic reform, the public debt still a challenge to Albania
• INSTAT – In 3 months business opened 25 thousand new jobs
• IPARD financially supports Albania in agriculture
• Districts Development Fund gives LEK 114 mln to revitalize cities’ centers
• TAP gives the chill geographically to Albania
• BoA – More women borrowers during the whole 2016
• Granite processing plant inaugurated in Durres
• By experts, 2017 is holding a more positive business climate
• Foreign investments mount up, whereas remittances start falling
• Incomes from foreign tourists merely 6.3 %. Very little has changed
• What will happen after TAP?
• Psychological impact of the fall of EUR in the Albanian market
• Currency values today
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
About TirFax
Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania.
We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance.
After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012?, ?EXCELENCE?, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media.
Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media.
Zenel CELIKU
General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.