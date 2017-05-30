AINA TIR-FAX, May 29, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• Basha – By leaving DP’s founders outside, I took the right decision
• Integration Minister – We’ll create 170 thousand new jobs places
• Rama – No matter who wins, one shall felicitate the other
• Justice Minister hosts OSCE/ODIHR head of mission
• SMI presents electoral program
• Basha invites PM Rama to a TV debate
• Former PM Berisha – I do not influence any Basha’s decision
• SMI pays tribute to the death of its MP Gjovalin Kadeli
• BMM fines all those TVs that break the law during electoral campaign
• Council of Europe offers full sustain to CEC with the election day
• 193 candidates in a hearing session at Vetting Ad-Hoc Committee
• European Integration & Negotiation Academy holds seminars in Tirana
ECONOMY
• SP promises a drop to dividend tax to 3 times more
• INSTAT – Commodities transport surged up to 2.6%
• In 4 moths public investments generated LEK 3.8 bln more than in 2016
• High cost of bank transfers. Bank Association draft a project to lower it
• Extracting industries weight down by new accounting draft
• Tax on online purchase drops drastically
• Purchasing power. Albania ranks the 98th
• Currency exchange in the common currency still a choice for individuals
• Businesses in Albania demand for lower taxes
• Currency values today
SOCIETY
• USD 7 mln installation as a fund to former politically prosecuted
• Albanians would rather prefer air travel
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
About TirFax
Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania.
We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance.
After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012?, ?EXCELENCE?, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media.
Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media.
Zenel CELIKU
General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.