AINA TIR-FAX, May 27, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• Opposition leader – The change begins with us
• Rama – If you vote the Right it will mean a turning point
• SMI promises a drastic drop of taxes
• Chairwoman of Integration Council left out of DP’s list
• We need 71 mandates to keep up with the reforms
• JUIP runs in these elections to govern Albania
• 40.000 citizens engaged in the election administration process
• Ad-Hoc Vetting Commission kicks off hearing session with candidates
• CEC assembled and approves the electoral lists of political parties
• Meta withes to all Muslims the Holy Ramadan Month
ECONOMY
• River Vjosa HPP construction given on concession
• Economy Minister – Let’s maintain the positive upward trend of tourism
• Binding Motored Assurance. Premiums surge up to 12.13%
• Government should assure EBRD on certain economic element
• Adriatic-Ionian light blue economy
• Accommodation limitations are minimizing gains to Berat tourism
• SP pledges for economic boom if it wins these elections
• The “Green Number” that will halt any abuse to election day
• Finance Ministry issues new instruction that alters certain sectors’ VAT
SOCIETY
• Health Insurance Institute issued may early pensions. All the money to be back
• Law Faculty won’t operate by Bologna Charter any more
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
