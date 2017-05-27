AINA TIR-FAX, May 26, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• Former DP founders excluded from electoral list
• Opposition hands to CEC over the name’s list of new candidates
• Prosecution ceases investigations against DP tent
• TVs and radios raise against electoral spots broadcasting for free
• Small opposition parties assure a safe place in DP’s list
• PM Rama – I won’t accept a victory without adversaries
• Promises start to flow. DP pledges to increase minimum wage
• Former Education Minister still feels part of reforms in the future gov.
• The President conveys messages on Great Ramadan month
• Foreign Ministry – Trans-Atlantic relation was reconfirmed at NATO Summit
ECONOMY
• Too much bureaucracy and bad loans. No loan lend to businesses
• Sejko – Bad loans fall to 16.5% for the firs time after several years
• Albania attends Cooperation Forum of Balkan and Black Sea
• European Union grants EUR 1.1 mln in support of local democracy
• 6 companies under criminal probe for using palm oil in their products
• What are the benefits of arrears remissions to businesses?
• Small shops under crisis
• Tirana City Hall investments are generating more revenues in economy
• BoA Governor – 3.5% of economic growth stimulated by domestic currency loan lending
• SAA confirms EUR 169 mln of damage caused by senior officials
SOCIETY
• New enrollment criteria for students
• One SMI MP passes away at 52
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
