AINA TIR-FAX, May 25, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• PM Rama meets Trump at NATO Summit
• Social Democracy leader – Coalitions we excluded on purpose by SP-DP deal
• Vetting commissions start hearing sessions with all applicants
• Democrats prepare the electoral list
• PM Rama – Talks on integration to be set in by the end of 2017
• SDP and SMI sign cooperation agreement
• Former Speaker, Dule – Only tow solutions to small parties
• SMI – DP-SP agreement strikes small parties
• President attend the 5th Global Platform 2017 in Mexico on Disaster Risk Reduction
• Rama-Tsipras meeting. Lets unfasten our controversies
• DP files the request to CEC to be registered as electoral subject
• CEC starts monitoring political parties finances for the election campaign
ECONOMY
• Economy Minister – Reforms reduced barriers to entrepreneurship
• What does tourism VAT reductions bring?
• Government quest for advisers on World Bank road projects in Albania
• Trieste Summit. Bushati – We aim at boosting foreign investments in Albania
• Parking is turning into a source of incomes to state budget
• Hugo Boss Trade Mark send Albanian General Directory on Marks and Patents for trial
• Debtor businesses change address to escape individuals and Tax Dep.
• Solar and air energy, our future from now on
• Broadcasting System Operation unable to pay for its services
• EU insists on property tax to be applied for all Albanian owners
• Currency values today
CULTURE
• History of National Hero, Skanderbeg, comes to Hollywood
• Souvenir competition put on by the Tirana City hall
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
About TirFax
Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania.
We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance.
After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012?, ?EXCELENCE?, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media.
Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media.
Zenel CELIKU
General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.