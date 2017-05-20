AINA TIR-FAX, May 19, 2017

HEADLINES
• Rama – SP wins with 71 seats and DP ministers as tutors
• The Economist – Albania from chaos to compromise
• Democrats decide upon replacing ministers. Details on Sunday
• Director General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations visit Tirana
• Meta – Agreement just like in 2008. They are trying to eliminate us
• Austria ambassador – Keep up with the justice reform now
• Right coalition compiles the list of new heads of various institutions
• Mogherini and Hahn – It is Vetting time
• SMI leader – We are working on becoming first political force
• Elections in Kavaja failed, CEC states
• SMI presents its employment plan to the youth
• Rama Danielsson hold meeting in the Western Balkan Summit framework
• Banks possess EUR 175 mln of property
• BoA Governor attends South-East Europe European Fund meeting
• Energy market liberalization. ERE previews new companies’ emerge
• UNO gives EUR 5.5 mln to assist road children
• Tirana City Hall invests EUR 200 mln to enable some projects initiation
• On which road segments the government plans to invest in the near future
• Albania may turn into the regional economic gate
• 68 owners benefit LEK 299 mln from damages from informal constructions
• This is how Albanian economy has grown throughout the years since the 80s
• TAP invites to present its project’s progress
• Currency values today
• Winner of the Voice of Albania contest, Klint Collaku
• Weather forecast tomorrow
Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania.
We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance.
After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012?, ?EXCELENCE?, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media.
Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media.
Zenel CELIKU
General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.