AINA TIR-FAX, May 18, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• Opposition – Now we are marching towards elections
• New republic and justice that shakes political scene
• Elections maybe on June 25
• PM Rama – On June 25 SP will win the elections
• Meta – I am very happy to have contributed to Rama-Basha deal
• Vice Speaker, Leskaj, attends the parliamentary presidents Summit
• Rama-Basha agreement dismisses Finance Minister Ahmetaj
• DP-SP deal discharge from government Minister of Justice, Vasili
• SMI leader – Now we have the deal I fought for
• Former PM Berisha – DP-SP agreement, a win-win story
• Italy expresses its enthusiasm for the reached agreement. It contributes to integration
ECONOMY
• Business and individuals profit from loans lending in the foreign currency
• Domestic bank deposits’ interests climb up
• Insurance Companies feel behind neighbor countries in terms of insurance
• Work&Study fair. Veliaj – USD 4 mln to young entrepreneurs
• EURO is starting to gain grounds towards LEK. Why?
• Business now breaths freely after political parties agreement
• Global financial crisis. IMF suggests 5 principles to Tax Department
• Albania operates with the highest flight prices in the region
• Black list. 18 thousand businesses are debtors to Tax Department
• Growing but not climbing. The region gets over Albania
• Currency values today
SOCIETY
• INSTAT – Road accidents and deaths go down
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
About TirFax
Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania.
We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance.
After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012?, ?EXCELENCE?, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media.
Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media.
Zenel CELIKU
General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.