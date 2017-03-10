AINA TIR-FAX, March 9, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• Such economic model shall end up once and for all, Basha says
• DP doesn’t sign for election campaign
• Former PM Berisha holds his subsequent speech at DP’s protest
• SMI believes that petitions are not e solution to the justice reform
• OSCE delegation meets Republicans’ leader, Mediu
• Elections of SJC and SPC members under a sudden chaos
• The parliament upholds Kosovos’s resolution on Haradinaj release
• Ombudsman to chair the review commission on SJC and SPC candidates
• Parliament puts Ad-hoc Justice Reform Commission meeting off to 30 days
• Dunja Mijatovic condemns violence against Albanian journalist, Elvi Fundo
• Hunnting moratorium stays in vigor. CC rebuts hunters’ petition
ECONOMY
• Businesses debts reach to EUR 3 mld due ti misadministration
• High tech…the challenge of fason’s industry
• Economy Committee discharges FSA’s chairwoman
• AIDA pushes SMEs to apply for Ready2goproject and join foreign market
• Financial Ministry announces January fiscal index
• IMF – Country’s tax administration is inefficient, reform is indispensable
• Albania increases its shares at Islamic Development Bank
• IMF – Despite favorable position on foreign investments, they are too volatile
• Albania presents its tourist potentials in Berlin. Next step, Russia
• Snam invests EUR 270 mln to TAP Pipeline that crosses Albania
• Currency values today
SOCIETY
• Survey on emigration. 50% of qualified workers are males
• State Police salaries rises to 25%, as announced by Interior Minister
WEATHER
• Weather forecast
