AINA TIR-FAX, March 8, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• Suspension request to judges & prosecutors law dropped by C. Court
• The opposition is getting ready to handle the upcoming elections
• On Women’s Day Basha asserts that PM Rama elected violent MPs
• Preparing for the elections. Interior Minister hosts OSCE delegates
• US Ambassador holds tet a tet meeting with opposition leader
• Right-wing with OSCE. Elections are ate stake
• AHC – Vetting bodies credibility and impartiality is put into question
• Three candidates are announced to run as Strasbourg Court judges
• Albania a permanent friend of Kuwait. President hosts the delegation
• Premier Rama addresses to women on Women’s Day Feast
• Ahmetaj drops allegations of chemic containers arriving to Albania
• Parliament considers law on volunteering recruits to assist State Police
• Tirana City Hall signs European Charter on Gender equality
ECONOMY
• Ahmetaj – Pay rise process has already begun. Here is who benefits
• Minister Ekonomi – Empower businesswomen brings stable economic progress
• INSTAT – On February inflation marked a considerable fall off
• Banks activities are moving onto the right track, BoA says
• BoA Supervisory Council amended the Regulation on capital adequacy
• Businesswomen gain grounds in public services contracts
• SSA signs audit agreement with Kuwait Supreme Audit Office
• Transport. Durres Container Terminal worsens, concessionary company ears millions
• Currency values today
SOCIETY
• Albanian soldiers come back home with psychological problems
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
About TirFax
Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania.
We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance.
After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012?, ?EXCELENCE?, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media.
Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media.
Zenel CELIKU
General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.