AINA TIR-FAX, March 7, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• Bujanoci city hails the arrival of President Nishani
• Interior Minister – those standing in the tent, fear justice
• DP leader – State budget of this government is aggressive
• Justice reform commission chairman – Delaying vetting is fatal
• Plenary sitting. PM – DP’s stance is really a pity
• Suervey. Laws tolerate corruption, the language is unclear
• SMI – Political class has worn off trust on elections
• CEC chairman hosted OSCE/ODIHR representatives
• PM – If education founders would be alive they would feel ashamed of our courts
• Premier Rama to all teachers…Happy March 7
• The President retorts SP MP Ruci’s statement over his powers
• 11 ambassadors inspect the TAP pipeline workings 5 months later
ECONOMY
• TAP Pipelines. 12 thousands tubes will arrive this Thursday
• TICh sends proposals to Economy Committee on “Amnesty” law
• Albania, Macedonia, Kosovo manufacturers now under one logo
• IEB willing to lend loans to TAP pipeline project
• “Colors of Albania” part of VIROEXPO 2017 fair
• INSTAT- 2016 was a favorable year to the imports
• WB – Internet service in Albania serves no economy
• Economy Ministry demands Italian Call Center service out ot Albania
• Foreigners mainly focused on trading especially in Tirana
• Investment Council – Albania applies the highest minimum fine for violations
• Minister Gjermeni presents “Territory law” amendments
• Currency value today
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
About TirFax
Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania.
We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance.
After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012?, ?EXCELENCE?, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media.
Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media.
Zenel CELIKU
General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.