AINA TIR-FAX, March 31, 2017

POLITICS
• Rama sign with Switzerland two education agreements
• SP appeals to emigrants in Greece to cast their vote on June 18
• Basha – The press is vomiting merely lies over my statements at EPP
• Opposition states to have found full support from scholars and professors
• Vice PM – Our coalition with SMI has been successful
• SMI let down by education reform
• Justice Minister – The future of coalition depends on pact observation
• IMO is to verify the files of 84 members of Vetting bodies
• DP leader with EU officials – A battle for free elections is a European one
• Bushati attends NATO Foreign Ministers meeting
• EU Ambassador, Vlahutin – EU projects must be kept far from elections
ECONOMY
• Foreign investments reach EUR 1 bln
• EBRD representative evaluate Albanian economic progress
• Economy Minister – Craftsmanship, the sector that boosts employment
• Extracting industry is seducing foreign and local investors
• UNECE chooses Albania. EUR 500 thousand to housing and urban development
• WB – Regional Power exchange is the future of Albania
• BoA shows a slight increase of economic loan lending
• EUR 25 mln fund to Albania-Italy- Montenegro joint projects
• Incomes form remittances mount up to 3%
• Worlds’ Economic Forum ranks Albania economy the 75th
• Use of EURO. Experts point of view flow the other way round
SOCIETY
• Tirana Mayor introduces the capital to Vienna as a stable city
WEATHER
About TirFax
Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania.
We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance.
After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012?, ?EXCELENCE?, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media.
Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media.
Zenel CELIKU
General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.