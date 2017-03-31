AINA TIR-FAX, March 30, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• Disputes among left-wing coalition won’t cease
• PM Rama – EPP resolution was not voted by DP
• Basha – A President from Diaspora? Rama should first read the Constitution
• Opposition leader meets in Malta the head of EUROPOL
• 7 laws of the justice reform took 88 votes in parliament
• Parliament votes amendments in the Criminal Code
• DP – We are getting full Europe sustain to our cause
• Premier Rama is paying an official visit to Switzerland
• Bushati greets Kosovo’s agreements in Prague and Paris for the Western Balkan Fund
• US Ambassador – Albanians should not stay indifferent to violence and discrimination
• Rama – If Balkan EU integration fails then check-border issue may erupt
• April Fool is turning into a nightmare to Call Centers companies in Albania
ECONOMY
• BoA will take the upper hand on bankers’ bonus
• Ahmetaj stresses that for debts’ remission was agreed with IMF
• BoA informs that inflation is facing frequent oscillations
• Territorial reform. Municipalities increase fiscal revenues
• INSTAT – Exports of mineral group marked a considerable increase
• 1st Agricultural cooperation workshop among Greece and Albania
• Sejko – Banks enjoy financial liquidity and good health to lend loans to economy
• Thanks to low interest rate individuals are getting back to long-term savings
• Businesses interrupt their investment’s plans for fear of political crises
• During 2016 domestic foreign exchange reserves surged by 63 million or 2.1%
• Currency values today
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
About TirFax
Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania.
We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance.
After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012?, ?EXCELENCE?, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media.
Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media.
Zenel CELIKU
General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.