AINA TIR-FAX, March 29, 2017

POLITICS
• EPP resolution against the boycott and in favor of elections
• Meta – Current political situation is putting reforms at stake
• CEC postpones the formation of Local Commission Election Administration
• Opposition leader defends his cause at EPP
• Foreign Minister releases heavy statement over Basha’s visit to EPP
• US State Department official – Albania should not postpone the elections
• Foreign Relations Committee summons meeting over region’s tense situation
• Vice PM presets anti-narcotic plan, Army comprised
• Former PM Berisha posits to Cuttilo an open display to what is going on
ECONOMY
• TAP will pay Albania to maintain the pipelines across the country
• Governor unveils the final conclusions of the current economic situation
• Vienna International Economic Study Institute foresees a 3.5 economic growth for Albania
• TICh Head – We are still too far from a politicians-businessmen dialogue
• What was the effect of import-export in 2016?
• IPARD II. €95 mln of investment to rural areas agriculture
• Albania is hoping to attract potential investors from Dubai
• Law on local finances lowers abuse with state budget
• Non-life insurance gains grounds, 26% more
• Tax invasion. EUR 26 mln caused by 24 businesses
• Star Tek announces the construction of 2 HPP on Erzen River
• Currency values today
SOCIETY
• Job Fair overture in Tirana
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
