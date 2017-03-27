AINA TIR-FAX, March 27, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• CDU-CSU German Parliamentary Group Chair sends letter to Basha
• Opposition coalition release a joint statement over political stance
• SP – Democrats should get back to parliament
• Integration Minister – Integration should cross through every Albanian’s family
• Armando Prenga replaced by a SMI MP in the city of Lezha
• Newly appointed Interior Minister appeals police not to interfere in the election process
• Basha – We remain fully committed to free and fair elections
• PM Rama pledges 2017 is the end of narcotic substances cultivation
• Premier – Elections in Kavaja will be held with or without DP
• IMO reconsiders Vetting body’s members’ files
ECONOMY
• Political insecurities forces business to step back and wait
• Ahmetaj – Government will remit arrears to businesses up to Dec 31
• BoA Governor holds a speech on World’s Money Week day
• 2017 Revenues. Finance Minister speaks about reforms’ outcomes
• Albania-Kosovo-Macedonia Crossborder Ecosystem Management brings € 250.000
• Trading deficit surged up to €299.6 mln by February
• Life insurance is showing signs of revitalization since the start of 2017
• Bankers – Banking system profits are not that high as thought
• Why a $ 5 bln giant port’s project failed in 2016?
• This is how much money is EU willing to grant to improve Albanian’s life
• Currency values today
SOCIETY
• Olympic Park in Tirana soon to be opened by the end of May
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
About TirFax
Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania.
We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance.
After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012?, ?EXCELENCE?, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media.
Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media.
Zenel CELIKU
General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.