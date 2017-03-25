AINA TIR-FAX, March 24, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• Bushati invited in Washington by Trump councilor
• Basha finds USA sustain to DP’s cause
• SP loses an MP
• The 4 newly appointed ministers take their oath at Presidency
• The President sets May 7 the election day for Kavaja city hall
• Premier Rama – Elections will be held and justice will be made
• Government transforms MTH into a huge yard towards Renaissance
• DP – No elections to be held in Kavaja with Rama as a PM
• What is the positive side if parties race individually on election campaign?
• Ad-Hoc Committee on SJC and SJP candidates verification convoked
ECONOMY
• 2016 was a very good year on power generation
• Preliminary fiscal index…revenues surge up to ALL 2.3 bln
• 44 businesses ideas are upheld by Start Up Fund
• Non-life insurance keeps on prevailing the Albanian market
• Competition Authority springs probe against gas market
• Golem substation, an investment missing since 40 years
• Trade exchanges with the Region leave too much to be desired
• The Right views a solution that reduces financial damages to state budget
• Government plays freeze tag with business
• Economy experts preview a breaking of investments due to elections
• The Albanian fragile economy may be shaken by political changes
• Will budget revenues drop once again because of election campaigns?
• Currency values today
SOCIETY
• Weird device brought from Israel at Rinas Airport. Police arrests the suspect
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
About TirFax
Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania.
We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance.
After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012?, ?EXCELENCE?, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media.
Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media.
Zenel CELIKU
General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.