AINA TIR-FAX, March 20, 2017

• Justice reform chair – Every charges against me is a slander
• Opposition leader takes off to USA. No elections without DP
• PM – No caretakers government, but yes to dialogue for elections
• Gjosha anf Maasikas . Integration agenda prevails any other party agenda
• One more MP for SMI
• Premier Rama – We may take part in the elections even alone
• OSCE asks that 6500 cops be trained to manage election day
• SMI leader – Politics is due to solve not augment problems
• The President – I am ready for e second mandate
• President Nishani decrees the 4 new ministers proposed by PM
• The lack of quorum is holding back a key bill in parliament. Fiscal expert
• SMI says everything ASD reports on Albania is true and right
• Ombudsman – March 27, the final deadline to candidates to fill their papers
• Ekonomi – This year brought an increase of exports to 14%
• Social Pack. Rama – We tripled economic assistance
• BoA – Approx 60% of loans and 52% of deposits are foreign currency
• EBRD – Albania economy has progresses gradually
• Economy Steering Committee considers 2 new FSA candidates
• Government’s plan to a EUR 1 mln Albania-Greece railway
• Bankers – Beware to loans lend abroad, we are losing EUR 720 mln
• Small enterprises occupy 66% of the Albanian economy burden
• Call centre service at small businesses service
• E-Communication Authority propose tax reduction to stir up competition
• Currency values today
• Voters’ list. 300 thousand individuals owe incorrect living address
• Weather forecast tomorrow
