AINA TIR-FAX, March 20, 2017

POLITICS

• Justice reform chair – Every charges against me is a slander

• Opposition leader takes off to USA. No elections without DP

• PM – No caretakers government, but yes to dialogue for elections

• Gjosha anf Maasikas . Integration agenda prevails any other party agenda

• One more MP for SMI

• Premier Rama – We may take part in the elections even alone

• OSCE asks that 6500 cops be trained to manage election day

• SMI leader – Politics is due to solve not augment problems

• The President – I am ready for e second mandate

• President Nishani decrees the 4 new ministers proposed by PM

• The lack of quorum is holding back a key bill in parliament. Fiscal expert

• SMI says everything ASD reports on Albania is true and right

• Ombudsman – March 27, the final deadline to candidates to fill their papers

ECONOMY

• Ekonomi – This year brought an increase of exports to 14%

• Social Pack. Rama – We tripled economic assistance

• BoA – Approx 60% of loans and 52% of deposits are foreign currency

• EBRD – Albania economy has progresses gradually

• Economy Steering Committee considers 2 new FSA candidates

• Government’s plan to a EUR 1 mln Albania-Greece railway

• Bankers – Beware to loans lend abroad, we are losing EUR 720 mln

• Small enterprises occupy 66% of the Albanian economy burden

• Call centre service at small businesses service

• E-Communication Authority propose tax reduction to stir up competition

SOCIETY

• Voters’ list. 300 thousand individuals owe incorrect living address

